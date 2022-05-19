Watch
Road rage incident on the I-190 in Grand Island leads to weapons charges

Posted at 5:59 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 17:59:43-04

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man faces several weapons charges following a road rage incident on the I-190 in Grand Island.

Police said troopers responded to the road rage incident around 8 a.m. Tuesday, 43-year-old Victor G. Freeman allegedly displayed a firearm to the other operator. A loaded polymer pistol without serial numbers, a “ghost gun" was allegedly located.

He was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree menacing
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Wednesday, NYSP conducted a search of Freeman's residence and allegedly located additional assault rifles, shotgun, ghost gun kits and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

He was then charged with the following:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, assault rifles
  • Nine counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, high capacity magazine
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, defaced weapon

Freeman was arraigned in Town of Grand Island Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.

