Road rage incident on the I-190 in Grand Island leads to weapons charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man faces several weapons charges following a road rage incident on the I-190 in Grand Island.

Police said troopers responded to the road rage incident around 8 a.m. Tuesday, 43-year-old Victor G. Freeman allegedly displayed a firearm to the other operator. A loaded polymer pistol without serial numbers, a “ghost gun" was allegedly located.

He was charged with the following:

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Wednesday, NYSP conducted a search of Freeman's residence and allegedly located additional assault rifles, shotgun, ghost gun kits and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

He was then charged with the following:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, assault rifles

Nine counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, high capacity magazine

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, defaced weapon

Freeman was arraigned in Town of Grand Island Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.