Road rage incident on the I-190 in Grand Island leads to weapons charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man faces several weapons charges following a road rage incident on the I-190 in Grand Island.
Police said troopers responded to the road rage incident around 8 a.m. Tuesday, 43-year-old Victor G. Freeman allegedly displayed a firearm to the other operator. A loaded polymer pistol without serial numbers, a “ghost gun" was allegedly located.
He was charged with the following:
- Second-degree menacing
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Wednesday, NYSP conducted a search of Freeman's residence and allegedly located additional assault rifles, shotgun, ghost gun kits and high-capacity ammunition magazines.
He was then charged with the following:
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, assault rifles
- Nine counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, high capacity magazine
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, defaced weapon
Freeman was arraigned in Town of Grand Island Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.