Road Closures for the 2023 Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Road closures were announced Thursday in anticipation of the 40th annual Taste of Buffalo. The festival runs July 8 and 9 along Delaware Avenue and around Niagara Square.

The following road closures will go into effect beginning July 7 at 12 p.m.

Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing to and around Niagara Square will be closed to inbound traffic. Portions of other streets adjacent to the Taste of Buffalo footprint will also be closed, including:

Court between Franklin & Niagara Square

Perkins between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Niagara between Elmwood & Niagara Square

West Genesee between Franklin & Niagara Square

West Mohawk between Elmwood & Franklin

West Huron between Elmwood & Franklin

Cary between Elmwood & Delaware



The above streets will remain closed until late night July 9.

You can find more information on the Taste of Buffalo here.