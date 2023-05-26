Road closures for Buffalo Marathon Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Marathon Weekend is underway and more than 6,400 participants are gearing up for the big race on Sunday.

The race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Organizers say participants will enjoy views of Lake Erie, First Niagara Center, Forest Lawn Cemetery, and many other Buffalo sights. You can find a course map below.

Buffalo - Erie Marathon Association

Road closures in the Buffalo area start as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and remain closed throughout the afternoon. You can find a complete list of Buffalo road closures below.

Buffalo - Erie Marathon Association

Other events happening during Buffalo Marathon Weekend include a kickoff party on Chippewa Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and a Health and Wellness Expo from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

More information on Buffalo Marathon Weekend can be found here.