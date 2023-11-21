Watch Now
Road closures announced for 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot in Buffalo

WKBW
Posted at 3:38 PM, Nov 21, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Thanksgiving tradition in Western New York, the 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot will take place on Thursday in Buffalo.

The race starts at 9 a.m. on Delaware Avenue near Tacoma in North Buffalo, goes down Delaware, and ends at Franklin and Niagara in Downtown Buffalo.

The road closures are as follows:

  • Delaware Avenue from Tacoma south to Church Street
  • Church Street from Delaware to Franklin
  • Franklin Street from Church to W Huron

The route will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

