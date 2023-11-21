Road closures announced for 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Thanksgiving tradition in Western New York, the 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot will take place on Thursday in Buffalo.
The race starts at 9 a.m. on Delaware Avenue near Tacoma in North Buffalo, goes down Delaware, and ends at Franklin and Niagara in Downtown Buffalo.
The road closures are as follows:
- Delaware Avenue from Tacoma south to Church Street
- Church Street from Delaware to Franklin
- Franklin Street from Church to W Huron
The route will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.