Road closures announced for 126th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several roads and streets throughout the City of Buffalo will be closed Thursday for the 126th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

Beginning at 4 a.m. the following road closures will be in place:

Delaware Avenue between Comet and Linden Avenues near the start line.

Franklin Street between Court and West Mohawk Streets near the finish line.

Pearl Street between West Mohawk and Court Streets.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Buffalo police will be diverting traffic away from the race course as the race progresses down Delaware Avenue.

The roads will be reopened as participants move down the course and they are all scheduled to be reopened by noon.

