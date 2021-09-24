Road closure and traffic pattern announced for Buffalo Bills game against Washington Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium Sunday in the team's second home game of the season.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a road closure and the traffic pattern for the game which can be found below.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;
- The road will remain closed until after the game;
- Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
ECSo advises those who are not attending the game to avoid the area.