Road closure and traffic pattern announced for Buffalo Bills game against Washington Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium Sunday in the team's second home game of the season.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a road closure and the traffic pattern for the game which can be found below.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

ECSo advises those who are not attending the game to avoid the area.