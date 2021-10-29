Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closure and traffic pattern announced for Buffalo Bills game against Miami

items.[0].image.alt
John Amis/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates a play against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Bills Titans Football
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:58:34-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium Sunday for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and the traffic pattern for the game.

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;
  • The road will remain closed until after the game;
  • Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!