Road closure and traffic pattern announced for Buffalo Bills game against Miami

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium Sunday for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and the traffic pattern for the game.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

