Rite Aid store in Tonawanda sets closing date

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rite Aid says its store at 47 Niagara Street in Tonawanda will be closing next month.

A spokesperson tells 7 News the pharmacy will close May 14 and the store will close May 19.

Rite Aid provided the following statement regarding store closures:

Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business. In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.



One year ago, Rite Aid confirmed to 7 News it would close three of its Western New York Locations. Those locations were in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Rite Aid says it works to seamlessly transfer its customer prescriptions to nearby pharmacies to ensure there is no disruption in service.

Workers impacted by a store closure are offered opportunities to transfer, when possible, according to Rite Aid. The company says 75% of its associates have accepted opportunities to transfer if their store has been impacted by the ongoing closures.

