Rite Aid set to close three stores in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rite Aid spokesperson has confirmed to 7 News that three stores in Western New York are set to close.

Two of the stores are in Buffalo and one is in Niagara Falls, below are the stores and the closing dates:



1717 Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls — last date of business May 4

1625 Broadway in Buffalo — last date of business May 8

291 W. Ferry Street — last date of business May 11

Below is a statement provided by Rite Aid: