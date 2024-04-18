Rite-Aid closures in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We now know which eight Rite-Aid stores will close across Western New York.

Earlier this month, we told you about the Rite-Aid closing on Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda.

The list includes three stores in Buffalo, one in Amherst, Lockport, Kenmore and Cheektowaga. Closing dates vary by location.

You can find a list of which locations are closing and which ones the company hopes to sell below.

Rite-Aid Closures:



2047 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo - pharmacy closes on April 30, store on May 19.

3249 Sheridan Drive, Amherst - pharmacy closed April 15, store closes on May 21.

459 South Transit St., Lockport - phamacy closes on April 29, store closes on May 19.

47 Niagara St., Tonawanda - pharmacy closes on May 14, store closes on May 19.

452 Main St., Buffalo - sold

15 Arnold St., Buffalo - company looking to sell the land it owns

2453 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore - company wants to sell land

2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga — closing

Rite-Aid filed for bankruptcy back in October.