Rite Aid at Bailey and E Delavan set to close; NY AG files objection with bankruptcy court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bankruptcy documents show that Rite Aid will close one of its few remaining stores on Buffalo's East Side.

The Rite Aid at Bailey and East Delavan is one of a dozen stores Rite Aid plans to close across New York State this year. This is on top of nearly a half dozen WNY locations that have already closed amid Rite Aid's bankruptcy. It is the same location that Rite Aid referred its customers to when it shut down one of its other East Side pharmacies last year.

Once this location shuts down, the nearest pharmacy will be about a 25-minute walk away. Due to that, New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed an objection with the bankruptcy court. AG James wrote that the Bailey Avenue store closure, along with another in Poughkeepsie, would "put an undue burden on the remaining facilities to provide care for the area."

The filing criticizes Rite Aid for failing to explain why these stores in particular need to close and "based upon the crippling effect of these closings upon its communities, NYS seeks removal of the named Poughkeepsie and Buffalo stores" from the list of those being closed.

Despite that, it appears the store closure will happen, as "store closing" banners are up outside the location.

The Rite Aid located on Main Street in LeRoy was also included on the 2024 closure list, it closed a few weeks back.