‘Rinses for Rya’ dog wash fundraiser to be held to benefit puppy hit by car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sweet Buffalo says Rya the puppy was found on the side of the road with a broken leg and her medical bills are piling up.

To help with the medical bills Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center will host “Rinses for Rya," a dog wash fundraiser to benefit 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue, which is the nonprofit organization that helped bring Rya to Buffalo.

The event will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Clyde's Feed at 351 Union Street in Hamburg. Dog washes will be available for a $5 donation, there will also be music, adoptable dogs, food provided by Just Pizza in Amherst and more.

“We are all animal lovers here at Clyde’s and we always try to do what we can to help them. When we learned about Rya’s story we just knew we had to do something to show her we care,” said Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s.

You can RSVP to the event with a photo of your dog to SweetBuffalo716@aol.com or visit the event's page on Facebook for more information.

If you want to help Rya but cannot attend the event, you can find a GoFundMe page here.