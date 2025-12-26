Ring in the new year at home with a First Night Buffalo Family Party Pack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The countdown to 2026 is on and the Independent Health Foundation’s "First Night Buffalo" is back with its Family Party Packs and free online family-friendly show.
You can purchase the party packs for $25 at select Tops Friendly Markets locations. They include festive items and activities for a family of four to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home, including:
- Party hats
- Glow accessories
- Balloons
- Noisemakers
- Confetti poppers
- Disco spotlight
- Temporary tattoos
- Face paint palette
- Coloring banner with crayons
- Juggling scarves
- 2 free kids’ admissions to Explore & More
- And more!
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital.
The party packs complement the First Night Buffalo online entertainment lineup that includes music, dancing, animal shows, and more. The performances will be available for free on the First Night Buffalo website starting December 31, and include:
- Jeff the Animal Guy of Nickel City Reptiles & Exotics
- DJ Milk
- Jim the Balloon Guy
- Drawing with Mallory
- Squiggly Art Face Painting
- Storytime with Kristine
- Master Khechen’s Tae Kwon Do
- Characters from Emmalee’s Memories
- And more!
“For over 35 years, we’ve been on a mission to help families create unforgettable New Year’s Eve memories, and we are thrilled to keep the magic alive with this year’s First Night® Buffalo programming. This initiative is a true collaboration, bringing together amazing partners, along with entertainers like DJ Milk and Jeff the Animal Guy. We’re excited to deliver high-energy performances for families across Western New York.”
DJ Milk joined Second Cup on Friday to discuss First Night Buffalo and the party packs. You can watch the full conversation below.
First Night Buffalo 2026 is sponsored by Independent Health, Tops Friendly Markets, Compu-Mail, LLC, EyeMed, Greyline Outdoor Advertising, NationsBenefits, Prime Theraputics, The Buffalo News, NTT Data, Jamestown Container Companies, 7 News WKBW, and Explore & More, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum.