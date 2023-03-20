Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance School prepares for St. Patricks Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can kind of take for granted just how impressive it is to watch people perform choreographed dance, much less kids that are anywhere from 8-12-years-old. In South Buffalo, the Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance School works year-round to get their dancers ready for 32 different St. Patricks Day parades on the day of the holiday.

Dancers will get into the studio as early as 4:30 am to put the finishing touches on the routines they've been practicing as a group. Sincerely, it is impressive. Owner and Dance Instructor, Mary Kay Heneghan, said she starts working with her students when they're as young as 5 or 6 years old. She loves the work they put in to, no pun intended, get to the big dance.

"I think the most exciting part as a teacher is to see these kids walk through the door and they don't know anything about Irish dancing. To see what they're doing now is impressive," Heneghan said.

We all know how strong of an Irish heritage this city has to offer, which is why St. Patricks Day is a day where thousands of people come out and get together to take in the sights and sounds. These kids are a main attraction to the parade route, which, again, is a testament to their work behind the scenes.

"St. Patricks Day is all fun. They'll take the day off of school and it's community service. We work hard for this day," Heneghan said.

To learn more about the Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance School, click here.