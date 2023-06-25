Ride for Roswell uses pedal power to raise money

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The 28th Ride for Roswell took place Saturday morning.

The theme this year is a Celebration of Hope.

More than 7,000 riders took to the U.B. North Campus in Amherst to ride anywhere from 5 to 100 miles to raise money for cancer research and patient care programs.

All of these bike riders have been touched by cancer in some way.

More than 700 identified themselves as a cancer patient or survivor.

Since the first ride in 1996, Ride for Roswell has raised more than $68 million for cancer research and patient-care programs at Roswell Park.