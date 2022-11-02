Rickey Armstrong Sr. elected Seneca Nation President for third time

NEW YORK (WKBW) — For the third time, Rickey Armstrong Sr. has been elected Seneca Nation President. He will be officially sworn in next week after receiving 1,108 votes.

“I am humbled by and grateful for the support and trust the Seneca people have shown in choosing me to lead our Nation. I will work every day to honor their trust. As President, I will focus on the issues and opportunities that will define our future and shape the quality of life on our territories, from dealings with outside governments to advancing important economic development initiatives. Defending our sovereignty and securing the long-term strength and prosperity of our Nation and our future generations will always be our priority.” - Rickey Armstrong Sr.

Armstrong, the current Seneca Nation Treasurer, previously served as President from 2002-2004 and from 2018-2020.

Current Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels was elected Seneca Nation Treasurer. He previously held that position from 2018-2020 before he was elected President. He received 1,081 votes.

“Serving the Seneca people is a tremendous honor. I look forward to working with all members of Council, Clerk Johnson and President Armstrong in continuing to advance the interests of our people and our Nation.” - Matthew Pagels

Bethany Johnson was elected Seneca Nation Clerk, receiving 1,104 votes.

Voters also elected eight to serve on the 16-person Seneca Nation Council, joining the eight incumbent Councillors whose terms expire in 2024.

The newly elected Councillors include:

Tina Abrams (1,031 votes)

Josh Jimerson (1,039 votes)

Maurice John, Sr. (1,072 votes)

Odie Porter (1,056 votes)

Jeff Gill (1,026 votes)

Geraldine “Bird” Huff (1,066 votes)

Kettle (1,022 votes)

J.C. Seneca (1,030 votes)