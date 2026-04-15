Richard Fox sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for death of Crystal Curthoys in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Serial killer Richard Fox, already serving time for the murders of two Buffalo women, has been sentenced for the murder of a third woman in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said Fox has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Crystal Curthoys in Niagara Falls.

Judge Ottaviano made a statement in court on Wednesday that said in part, "Today this court imposes sentence. Before I pronounce sentence, I believe I am morally compelled to speak plainly about who you are and what you have done, because the victim in this case and in every case behind you deserves to have their suffering acknowledged in open court by this court. Your criminal history began in 1981. You were convicted, and you have reoffended. Again and again and again, burglary, rape, sexual abuse. You served your time, and you were released into the community. On November 20, 2025, you were sentenced to 20 years to life for the murders of two individuals. You have a history that demonstrates profound evil. The crime to which you have pled guilty and faced sentencing for today concerns another victim, another woman whose life you took. You had access to her home as a handyman. The cause of death was a sharp force trauma inflicted during a physical assault. After you killed her, you concealed her body beneath the basement stairs. You drywalled over the opening. You entombed her as though she were not a person. As though she were not someone's daughter, someone's friend. You sealed her away, and you went home, and when investigators came for you, you told them, in your own words, that you were waiting to be arrested. You said you had a big argument, and you lost your temper. You said you beat her ass until she was dead, and that you choked her. You felt no particular urgency to call for help, no remorse, no horror at what you had done. You waited."

WATCH: Richard Fox sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for death of Crystal Curthoys in Niagara Falls

Richard Fox sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for death of Crystal Curthoys

In January, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting he killed Curthoys in 2023 and hid her remains in his basement.

WATCH: Serial killer Richard Fox pleads guilty to the murder of third woman

Serial killer Richard Fox pleads guilty to the murder of third woman

Fox is already serving 40 years to life in prison for the murders of Marquita Mull and Cassandra Watson in Buffalo. This latest sentence will run consecutively.

WATCH: Richard Fox sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in the deaths of Marquita Mull, Cassandra Watson

Richard Fox sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in the deaths of Marquita Mull, Cassandra Watson

The Town of Brant Police said Fox admitted last year to killing his grandmother, Beatrice Meabon, at her home in 1976 when he was 13 years old. This is the fourth murder he is connected to.

WATCH: Police: Suspected serial killer Richard Fox admitted that he killed his grandma in 1976