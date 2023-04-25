Rich Products making changes to the way it operates its business, unclear how it will impact local workforce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Changes are coming to operations at Rich Products, which is headquartered in Buffalo, but it remains unclear how this will impact its local workforce.

In a statement provided to 7 News on Friday, Rich Products said it has a vision to transform into a digitally powered global food organization and it is in the process of sharing its plans with its employees. The statement continued on to say that it is in the early stages and it could take two years to complete.

According to a report from The Buffalo News, Rich Products' plan is to shift work from its finance, supply chain, information technology and human resources departments to India. The report said Buffalo will be among the locations impacted by the shift, but not the only one.

7 News reached out to Rich Products again on Tuesday for confirmation and clarification and received the following statement: