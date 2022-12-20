Rich Family Foundation donates thousands of free skate tickets to Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rich Family Foundation has donated 46,000 skate-free tickets for students, faculty, and staff within Buffalo Public Schools.

Many who are granted these tickets will enjoy themselves at Buffalo's ice skating rink in Canalside.

"I'm really happy because not everyone got the opportunity to do this," says 7th grader Lucky Shee at Waterfront 95. "And it's just a great opportunity, I guess."

The Vice President of Highmark Blue Cross WNY, Mike Ball, says this initiative is an opportunity for many to enjoy the downtown waterfront.

"And also to keep everybody physically active and healthy all year long," he says.

Dr. Tonja Williams and Mayor Byron Brown say this opportunity will benefit many especially bringing families together for the holiday season.

"And this is a great opportunity for our children to socialize and just to be children and play and have a good time," Dr. Tonja Williams says. "When I came up, I saw so many smiles on the children's and the teacher's faces, so it's a good day."

This opportunity of the free ice skating tickets for all Buffalo Public Schools students, faculty, and staff will last until February.

"You know there's a lot of families in need now in our community. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the whole family together at Canalside," Mayor Byron Brown says. "There's a lot of great things to do here, so again I can't say enough thanks to the Rich family foundation. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for providing these 46,000 tickets to Canalside ice skating for our children in the Buffalo Public Schools."