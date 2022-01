BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals for human trafficking.

Crime Stoppers says Demetrice McKinney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for three counts of first degree human trafficking in Alabama. He has ties to Western New York and is believed to be in the area.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call (716) 867-6161.