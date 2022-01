BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of man with four active warrants.

Crime Stoppers says Devon Wright has four active warrants and is wanted for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the first degree and criminal sex act in the first degree.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Those with information are asked to call (716) 867-6161.