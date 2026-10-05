Reward offered for information leading to arrest following fatal hit-and-run crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Buffalo Police responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Oak Street around 4:30 a.m. on September 27.

Investigators said the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene on foot.

Two other drivers were taken to ECMC. Police said 54-year-old Jerome Laster of Buffalo died on October 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.