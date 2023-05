BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced it is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Ronnie Scott.

According to Crime Stoppers, Scott was shot and killed in August 2014 on Shirley Avenue in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.