Reward offered for information in connection to homicide on Marine Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced a reward is being offered for information in connection to a homicide on Marine Drive in April.

According to Crime Stoppers, Maurice Green was killed on April 24, 2022 on Marine Drive.

Green was a member of Western New York YouthBuild from 2018 to 2019. 7 News spoke to program manager Robin Barker in April. "To know the spirit that Maurice had. When I say he was a good kid, he was never disrespectful in our program," Barker said, holding back tears. "The most that we did was laugh and create and learn, so this one is hard."

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.