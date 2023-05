BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment for the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Kody Rollins.

According to Crime Stoppers, on May 6, 2022, Rollins was shot on E Delavan Avenue and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.