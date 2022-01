BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A reward is being offered for information in connection to homicide on Bissell Avenue in May 2021.

Crime Stoppers says Tiffany Carden was killed on Bissell Avenue in Buffalo on May 28, 2021. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.