BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a homicide in December 2021.

According to Crime Stoppers, Tyreeona Wiley was killed on December 19, 2021 in the area of Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call (716) 867-6161.