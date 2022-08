BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a homicide that occurred in Buffalo in June.

According to Crime Stoppers, Anderson Montanez was killed on June 1 in the area of Genesee Street and Bissell Avenue.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.