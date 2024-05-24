Reward offer for information leading to arrest in deadly shooting on I-190 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting on I-190 in October 2023.

Three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees were shot while in a city vehicle on I-190 South. 30-year-old Myron L. Walker and 23-year-old Lamar T. Whitfield were injured and 22-year-old Keyshawn N. Gault was killed.

Crime Stoppers

On November 6, 2023, friends, family and community leaders gathered to honor Gault's life. Loved ones shared stories of Gault's life and selfless character.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers mobile app.