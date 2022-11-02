Revolver Records plans to open a fourth location in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Revolver Records announced it plans to open a fourth location "very soon" on Main Street in East Aurora where Limelite Music used to be.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post that said Revolver will also be looking to hire a few part-time employees. According to the post, those interested can send a resume to revolverrecordsbuffalo@gmail.com.

Revolver Records opened its third location, on Transit Road in Williamsville, in February 2021. It also has two locations in the City of Buffalo on Hertel and Elmwood Avenues.