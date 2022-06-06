Return of Buffalo’s Pride Parade after a two-year hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Pride Parade made its return to Buffalo Sunday after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

During the parade many with their smiles and laughs were sharing and being free with their love for others.

“It’s important to be ourselves, celebrate ourselves and our authentic selves,” says celebrator Nafiza Niloy.

For some, seeing people coming together for the celebration warms their hearts.

“It’s good to know that there are people like me that are just out here, you know just being ourselves everybody is so vibrant,” says LeeAnn Henry, a celebrator. “I feel like the queer community is not seen in /buffalo espeically the queer community of color and just seeing everybody gathered to celebrate queerness is really cool.”

Some say having this pride parade continues to bring awareness of acceptance.

“Unfortunately, there are still people who think that we shouldn’t be a little open with our brief in being gay or trans,” says celebrator Angelica Cortez. “It’s sad that there are people who still think like that and i hope one day we can change that and all we’re doing is walking and showing our love.”

