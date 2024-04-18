'Retro Tuesdays' to return to the Transit Drive-In in May

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Get ready to watch some of your favorite classic movies on the big screen!

The Transit Drive-In Theater in Lockport is unveiling this year's 'Retro Tuesday' lineup.

Starting on May 28th, the theater will play a double feature of retro movies every Tuesday through August 27th.

The fun starts with a double feature of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

You can find this year's full schedule below.

Retro Tuesday 2024 Schedule:

