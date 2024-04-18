'Retro Tuesdays' to return to the Transit Drive-In in May

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Get ready to watch some of your favorite classic movies on the big screen!
The Transit Drive-In Theater in Lockport is unveiling this year's 'Retro Tuesday' lineup.
Starting on May 28th, the theater will play a double feature of retro movies every Tuesday through August 27th.
The fun starts with a double feature of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
You can find this year's full schedule below.
Retro Tuesday 2024 Schedule:
- May 28th: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) & Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- June 4th: Lethal Weapon (1987) & Rush Hour (1998)
- June 11th: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) & The Mummy (1999)
- June 18th: The Outsiders (1983) & Roadhouse (1989)
- June 25th: American Graffiti (1973) & Dazed and Confused (1993)
- July 2nd: The Breakfast Club (1985) & Pretty in Pink (1986)
- July 9th: Jaws (1975) & Jurassic Park (1993)
- July 16th: The Wizard of Oz (1939) & Twister (1996)
- July 23rd: Back to the Future (1985) & Back to the Future Part II (1989)
- July 30th: Grease (1978) & Dirty Dancing (1987)
- August 6th: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) & Men in Black (1997)
- August 13th: Stand by Me (1986) & The Goonies (1985)
- August 20th: Little Shop of Horrors (1986) & The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
- August 27th: Wayne’s World (1992) & Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)