BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired teacher from Maryland who now lives in Depew has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 71-year-old Richard W. Scherer pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to possession of child pornography.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, Scherer was a teacher for approximately 25 years at a public school in Maryland. On June 28, 2021 he went to a local grocery store to meet what he believed was a 13-year-old female. Scherer had been communicating online with the supposed 13-year-old girl for approximately two months and discussed different sexual acts. When Scherer arrived at the store he was confronted by someone who had been posing online as the 13-year-old.

Scherer was arrested and a search of his cell phone resulted in the seizure of an image of child pornography.

The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15.