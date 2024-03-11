Retired Niagara County Sheriff's Office K9 passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The office announced on Facebook that Canine Taz passed away Monday, March 4.

Taz was a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix, born in Hungary. He joined the sheriff's office in February 2012 and served two handlers.

During his time with the force, Taz received certifications for advanced narcotics detection, building searches, tracking, area searches, criminal apprehensions, and tactical operations. He also helped with a number of successful suspect searches, officer safety deployments and more.

Deputies say Taz will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, especially toward children. They say he was very popular at the many events he attended and loved to spend time with the public.