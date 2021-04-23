Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Retired Erie County Sheriff's Office K9 Hayco dies

items.[0].image.alt
Erie County Sheriff's Office
K9 HAYCO 4.jpg
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 10:09:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced retired K9 Hayco died Thursday.

13-year-old K9 Hayco died at home with his partner and handler, Deputy Ballantyne, by his side. ECSO says he was vital to restarting the K9 unit around a decade ago and retired in 2017.

"Hayco, a Belgian Malinois, trained as a dual purpose Patrol/Tracking & Narcotics detection canine was a key part in apprehending multiple suspects, locating missing individuals, and numerous drug detections that resulted in thousands of dollars in seizures," a Facebook post says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma