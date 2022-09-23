Retired Buffalo police detective facing charges in connection to domestic violence incident in Lakeview

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old James R. Kaska of Hamburg was arraigned Wednesday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of second-degree menacing, one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree harassment.

According to the district attorney's office, on September 21, 2022, Kaska allegedly placed or attempted to place the female victim in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death.

The district attorney's office said Kaska was asked by police to leave the home following an earlier domestic-related incident and allegedly hid inside of the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway and confronted the victim inside of the vehicle and she attempted to leave. Kaska is accused of pushing the victim back into the vehicle, hitting her arm, and holding her wrists. He also allegedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone out of her hand as she attempted to call 911.

Kaska is scheduled to return on October 6 for a pre-trial conference and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.