Retired BPD officer sentenced to probation for shooting outside Marine Drive Apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired Buffalo police officer has been sentenced in connection with a shooting outside the Marine Drive Apartment complex in February 2024.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 66-year-old Antonio Roman was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation, and a final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until May 14, 2033.
The district attorney's office said on February 8, 2024, Roman approached a group of individuals in the parking lot outside of the Marine Drive Apartment complex that he suspected of stealing from vehicles. During the encounter, Roman intentionally shot a 14-year-old boy in the leg with his legally owned handgun and the individuals drove away in a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Town of Amherst. According to the DA, the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery.
Roman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment in February.