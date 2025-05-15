Retired BPD officer sentenced to probation for shooting outside Marine Drive Apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired Buffalo police officer has been sentenced in connection with a shooting outside the Marine Drive Apartment complex in February 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 66-year-old Antonio Roman was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation, and a final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until May 14, 2033.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on February 8, 2024, Roman approached a group of individuals in the parking lot outside of the Marine Drive Apartment complex that he suspected of stealing from vehicles. During the encounter, Roman intentionally shot a 14-year-old boy in the leg with his legally owned handgun and the individuals drove away in a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Town of Amherst. According to the DA, the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery.

Roman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment in February.