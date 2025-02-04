Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Retired BPD officer pleads guilty to charges in shooting outside Marine Drive Apartment complex

marine drive shooting.jpeg
WKBW
marine drive shooting.jpeg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired Buffalo police officer has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a shooting outside the Marine Drive Apartment complex in February 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 67-year-old Antonio Roman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

roman.png

The district attorney's office said on February 8, 2024, Roman approached a group of individuals in the parking lot outside of the Marine Drive Apartment complex that he suspected of stealing from vehicles. During the encounter, Roman intentionally shot a 14-year-old boy in the leg with his legally owned handgun and the individuals drove away in a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Town of Amherst. According to the DA, the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery.

Roman faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 14. He remains released on previously posted bail.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app