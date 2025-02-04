Retired BPD officer pleads guilty to charges in shooting outside Marine Drive Apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired Buffalo police officer has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a shooting outside the Marine Drive Apartment complex in February 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 67-year-old Antonio Roman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on February 8, 2024, Roman approached a group of individuals in the parking lot outside of the Marine Drive Apartment complex that he suspected of stealing from vehicles. During the encounter, Roman intentionally shot a 14-year-old boy in the leg with his legally owned handgun and the individuals drove away in a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Town of Amherst. According to the DA, the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery.

Roman faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 14. He remains released on previously posted bail.