Retired BPD officer indicted for shooting 14-year-old outside Marine Drive apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 65-year-old Antonio Roman of Buffalo was arraigned Friday on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to the district attorney's office, Buffalo police responded to the 100 block of Marine Drive on February 8 for a report of shots fired. It is alleged that Roman, a retired Buffalo Police officer, approached a group of teenagers allegedly stealing from vehicles outside the Marine Drive Apartment complex. The district attorney's office says Roman intentionally shot a teenager in the leg with a legally owned handgun.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Roman told 7 News he was acting in self-defense, after he said a figure wearing a mask approached his car with an object at his side.

Roman faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted. A return date has not been scheduled.