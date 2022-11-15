Resurrection Life Food Pantry begins Thanksgiving meal distribution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Resurrection Life Food Pantry has begun its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

According to the pantry, 1,200 complete Thanksgiving meals will be distributed to families across Western New York.

On Tuesday, clients will receive Thanksgiving meals along with regular food distribution through a “no contact” drive-thru system. The pantry said over 400 cars will fill the parking lot to receive their Thanksgiving meal.

On Wednesday, Volunteers and VA Case managers will deliver 175 Thanksgiving meals to veterans in crisis connected with the Hud-Vash Program.

On Thursday, there will be delivery of almost 200 Thanksgiving meals to seniors at five low-income senior facilities.