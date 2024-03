BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular contest benefiting local animal shelters is back.

Resurgence Brewing is once again teaming up with the Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo animal shelter for their photo contest.

You can enter your cat or dog to win a chance to be on a Resurgence beer can, and new this year, they will also be featured on a local billboard!

The winning pets also get a free photo shoot and gift.

You have until April 5th to enter your pet.

You can enter and vote here.