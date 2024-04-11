Restaurant Week comes back to Buffalo this spring

Next week, you can sink your teeth into some awesome deals and food as Restaurant Week returns to the Queen City!

Visit Buffalo Niagara is launching the spring edition on Monday following the same format as other years.

You can enjoy a prix-fixe menu for lunch and dinner with lunch menu prices ranging from 15 to 45 dollars. The dinner menus range from 25 and 65 dollars.

We spoke with the inn keeper at the Roycroft who says the event unites the community.

"Restaurants support your neighbors, your neighbors' kids," Dan Garvey says. "It truly as an economy brings people together in the city, in this great city that we see this tourism explosion happening that hasn't happened before. For as many years as I've been doing Buffalo Restaurant Week at the Roycroft Inn, it's never been better as it is right now. Get on the website, start looking, make your plans and go and enjoy what we have to offer here in Buffalo."

Restaurant Week runs from April 15th through the 21st. You can find participating restaurants and more information here.