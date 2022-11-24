Response to Love Center serving dozens of warm Thanksgiving meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a tradition that's been going on for decades now. Volunteers and members at the Response to Love Center have been passing out warm Thanksgiving meals since 1985 to people in the Buffalo community who really need it the most this holiday.

For Dan Stelley on this holiday, he is going home with a warm meal.

"Okay, I got everything you possible want I guess for a perfect thanksgiving dinner," he said, as he showed his boxed meal.

This was all made possible because of the Response to Love Center.

"Every time I come here it just, I look at the sisters and 'go boy, they keep everyone going around here,'" Stelley said.

Stelley lives in the neighborhood, and found out about the center a few years ago, and has been coming ever since. He even grabbed a meal for his neighbor who is still stuck in the snow.

"Wanted to make sure him and me both have a nice meal," he added.

It is the connection, that Response to Love Center director, Sister Mary Johnice, said keeps this place going.

"And we learn that through the years to be sensitive to the needs of the people. It's not about us, it's about the people who come and that's what makes the day special," Sister Johnice said.

She said about 150-200 people stop by. They are people she and the volunteers feel a close connection with.

"We don't do a thousand meals and I don't want to. I want it to be personal . I want to know our people," she said.

In the Thanksgiving meal boxes, you can find your traditional staples.

"It's turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, corn and desserts," Mike Moskal, vice president of the Response to Love Center board of directors, said.

All of the food was made possible through donations. The volunteers even pushed through a snow storm to make Thursday happen.

"Given the snow storm earlier this week our folks had to work really really hard to pull this off," he added.

It is truly the dedication at this center that keeps this place going.

"We can do this and serve with compassion and love," Sister Johnice said.

It is a center that will have a lasting impact on those in the community.

"It's the best. It's the best feeling knowing that no matter what happens there's always some place to go," Stelley said.