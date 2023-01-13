Resorts and businesses adjust as wavering temperatures put a strain on the ski season

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — While there was some snowfall Friday that hasn’t consistently been the case. Not only have the wavering temperatures impacted the slopes at resorts like Kissing Bridge in Glenwood, it impacts the local businesses that rely on these skiers and snowboarders to stop by.

It's been getting super cold and then raining and then we lose all the snow we have," said skier Keira Wilson. "So, the amount of days I'm spending skiing are way less than past years."

Kissing Bridge Snow Sport in Glenwood said they're doing their best to maintain terrain but with weather constantly changing, hours of operation are made on a week to week basis.

However when the snow is falling and the temperature is perfect.

"About like 20 degrees so it's not too cold," said Wilson.

Then everyone is happy including nearby businesses like Essentially Well Oiled and Colden Ski & Board Shop.

"With the couple of big storms we definitely saw a big increase as we saw the snow in the city and everything and the resorts were able to get open a little bit during the Christmas holiday," said Chris Walzack, Owner of Colden Ski & Board Shop.

On the other side, when mother nature isn't on ski country's side, it's a different story.

"Once they shut down because of the warmer weather we definitely saw a dive in business," said Walzack

While businesses can't always count on the weather to keep customers coming in, they said their regulars shop rain or shine.

"What's great about Colden is we still get a lot of local people coming in even with the resorts not having regular hours," said Haley Palmateer, Clerk at Essentially Well Oiled.

"We're hoping that towards the end of the month things pick up again, said Walzack. "For now you just got to make the best of it."

Stores told 7 News, it didn't matter if you were just passing through or a neighbor they see each day.

"We have a good supportive town here," said Palmateer.