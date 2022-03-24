Resolution to suspend assessment equity improvement project in the City of Lockport defeated

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Lockport's common council members weighs in on 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine's resolution to suspend the property value reassessment met defeat Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, homeowners pleaded with council members to stop the assessment equity improvement project.

Homeowner Scott Cercone who has lived in his home at the three hundred block of Hawley since 1989, says his property value worth $40,000. He expects for it to increase no more than $50,000.

"But it went all the way up to $130,000," says Cercone. "There's no way that my property has increase over ten years."

Cercone's house went up ever since the City of Lockport's assessment quit improvement project launched in 2020.

This project has an assessor evaluating all properties within the city and putting a price tag on the property.

"You can't take pictures of people's home and say what it's worth based on a couple of sales," he says. "When you're not including a lot of the lower sales and you don't really know the characteristic of the neighborhood."

Wednesday night, Lockport's common council members voted on the project.

3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine came up with the resolution to delay the project for his district.

"We got really hit hard with the assessment and the thing is I look at it like this some of the section of the city is possibly a little more fluent with $50,000 home," Devine says. "Well, you're not going to get into a bidding war with a $200,000 house."

Four to two votes have beat Devine's resolution.

Meantime, homeowner Cercone says he and his family will continue to fight on this issue until a neutral resolution appears.