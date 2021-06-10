Resolution passed in Erie County Legislature removing county executive's emergency authority

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Legislators announced Thursday a resolution was passed to remove the county executive's emergency authority.

Officials say the Minority Caucus began pushing to revoke the emergency powers three months ago and were met with resistance from the administration and majority caucus.

A resolution to remove the authority unanimously passed the Legislature Thursday. Legislators Joe Lorigo, Frank Todaro, Chris Greene, and John Mills voted in support of the resolution.

"Removed authority includes a total revocation of the original emergency powers resolution passed in June of 2020 and the elimination of two budget resolutions that permitted the County Executive to spend money and enter into contracts without following normal legislative protocol. Normal protocol requires legislative approval and an RFP process on any, non-budgeted, contract or expenditure in excess of $10,000. This emergency power revocation is a major step for returning fiscal control to the Legislative Branch of Erie County Government and a sign that we are on the road to getting back to normal," a release says.