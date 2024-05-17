Residents voice frustration as Lackawanna Mayor reports increase in vandalism at city parks

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the basketball hoops had to be taken down at Franklin Street Park in Lackawanna after the mayor said it was recently vandalized.
"They broke the goal," said Jimmy Thompson, of Lackawanna. "There's bad kids around here."
Thompson said he and other neighbors have seen teens tampering with property at the park.
"It's real bad, you know all the people here are talking about it," said Thompson.
He and others said teens have come to the park after school, and destroy property. That includes a piece of playground equipment recently.
A City of Lackawanna spokesperson told 7 News it's frustrating that this is happening as the city currently looks to reinvest in the area. A new splash pad is currently being constructed at Franklin Street Park. It's set to be done by July 1.
In a statement, Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said:
"It pains me to deliver this message. There is an increasing level of vandalism occurring at city playgrounds – including destruction of brand new equipment and other upgrades the city is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to implement.
Attached are pictures of damage done this morning to the new basketball court at Franklin Playground – just a few yards from where the new splash pad is under construction. And extensive damage has also occurred at Victory, Cleveland and Bethlehem Park.
THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED!
These facilities belong to EVERYONE in Lackawanna and I’m asking all residents and property owners to help put a stop to this senseless criminal activity. If you see something, say something by calling the Lackawanna Police at 822-4900 or my office at 827-6464.
Make no mistake – ANYONE caught vandalizing city property, especially our parks and playgrounds, will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
We are better than this Lackawanna. Don’t let this continue to happen in our city!"