Residents voice frustration as Lackawanna Mayor reports increase in vandalism at city parks

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the basketball hoops had to be taken down at Franklin Street Park in Lackawanna after the mayor said it was recently vandalized.

"They broke the goal," said Jimmy Thompson, of Lackawanna. "There's bad kids around here."

Thompson said he and other neighbors have seen teens tampering with property at the park.

"It's real bad, you know all the people here are talking about it," said Thompson.

He and others said teens have come to the park after school, and destroy property. That includes a piece of playground equipment recently.

A City of Lackawanna spokesperson told 7 News it's frustrating that this is happening as the city currently looks to reinvest in the area. A new splash pad is currently being constructed at Franklin Street Park. It's set to be done by July 1.

In a statement, Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said: