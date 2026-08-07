BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — People living near the railroad crossing on Lake Avenue say driving over the tracks has become part of their daily routine, but not without slowing to a crawl.

Residents said the crossing has been a problem for years and believe it's only getting worse.

After we reported on another problematic railroad crossing in Hamburg, Blasdell resident Pete Tarasow reached out, hoping this would finally get some attention.

"This has been going on at least over two years, and no one wants to address the issue," Tarasow said.

Tarasow said drivers have learned they can't drive over the crossing at normal speeds.

"You literally have to make a stop before you even cross, or you're going to get damage," he said.

He said the rough crossing has taken a toll on vehicles.

"My van, if something's not locked up, it'll go flying all over the place," Tarasow said. "I've seen bumpers get ripped off."

He's not alone.

WATCH: Residents say Lake Avenue rail crossing in Blasdell causing damage

Residents say Lake Avenue rail crossing in Blasdell causing damage

Local handyman Adam Binga said he frequently drives over the crossing for work and has raised concerns with Norfolk Southern.

"In my van, if something's not locked up, it'll go flying all over the place," he said.

Binga and Tarasow have contacted the railroad company multiple times over the years in hopes of finding a solution but said they never got a response.

I contacted Norfolk Southern to ask whether repairs are planned for the Lake Avenue crossing and whether the company is aware of residents' concerns.

"Norfolk Southern is planning repairs to the crossing at Lake Avenue," a spokesperson said. "We are planning to loop it in with a bigger project at that location in October. Patchwork will be done there in the meantime."