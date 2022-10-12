ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents are calling for change after a quadruple fatal crash in Niagara County. The Sheriff's office released the names of the four people killed. Police say an RV ran a stop sign and hit a car at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road Tuesday afternoon.

Three people in the car died at the scene, according to police. They are identified as 20-year-old Austin Wilson of Wilson, 20-year-old Simon Fox of Medina and 21-year-old William Bernadt of Newfane. The sheriff's office says 80-year-old Lindy Duffy of South Carolina, a passenger in the RV, also died as a result of her injuries.

The 4-way intersection only has 2 stop signs and numerous residents tell 7 News that needs to change. They say they have witnessed too many crashes at that intersection. "I'm talking at least 30 years people have been dying on that corner," explains Kandi Mathews who owns a house at the corner of the intersection.

Police say the driver of the 2002 Bear RV, 81-year-old Michael Duffy, failed to stop at the stop sign on Orangeport road and ended up colliding with a 2017 Chevy cruise. The driver of that car, 20-year-old Austin Wilson, front seat passenger 20-year-old Simon Fox and rear passenger, 21-year-old William Bernadt IV died at the scene. The driver of the RV and his passenger, 80-year-old Linda Duffy were taken to ECMC where Linda Duffy died. Kandi tells 7 news there needs to be more notice about the stop signs. She also says there's a dip in the road which could have made it difficult for the driver of the RV to see the car coming.

Police say the two victims in the front of the car were not wearing seatbelts. The crash is being investigated by the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

