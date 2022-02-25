Researchers share final results of Tonawanda Coke Soil Study

Researchers at the University at Buffalo shared the final results of the Tonawanda Coke Soil Study with the public on Thursday.

Scientists at UB have spent several years investigating the soil in neighborhoods near the former facility.

UB scientists say key findings from the study include:



Scientists believe that pollution from Tonawanda Coke left an imprint on the local community.

Elevated PAH levels were discovered on some properties near the Tonawanda Coke plant. However, residential neighborhoods near the plant do not appear to be systematically contaminated, scientists say.

As a result of the study, soil pollution was detected and remediated at two elementary schools.

To view the final report, click here.